Always Professional in Moving Recognized by Both Angie's List and Kudzu

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Local Arizona company Always Professional in Moving, Inc. was recently recognized by both Angie's List and Kudzu for its exceptional customer service for the year of 2013. A family owned and operated moving company in Gilbert, Always Professional in Moving is dedicated to helping families and individuals relocate with ease.



Both Angie’s List and Kudzu are online directories where customers can review and rank local businesses based on their personal experience.The awards from Angie’s List and Kudzu reflect the company’s commitment to not only meeting, but exceeding their customers’ needs. As past recipients of both awards, Always Professional in Moving, Inc. knows what it takes to keep their customer’s satisfied, and continually strive to do so.



With a 5 star rating, it’s no surprise that the company was honored by Angie’s List’s for the last three consecutive years. Their Superior Service Award is given to less than 5% of all companies and denotes those companies that have “provided outstanding service based on member feedback.”



Like the award from Angie’s List, the Best of 2013 award by Kudzu also recognizes businesses with outstanding customer service. With almost 400 reviews, Always Professional in Moving is one of Kudzu’s most reviewed moving businesses. In competition with moving companies from all across the state of Arizona, Always Professional in Moving was one of only five companies to be given the distinction.



Please call Bernie Lavigne at 480-633-5555 for more information about Always Professional in Moving, visit their website. www.alwaysprofessionalmoving.com