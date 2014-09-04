Always Professional in Moving to Commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Always Professional in moving, a moving company in Gilbert, AZ, is gearing up for a month like no other.



This October, while everyone else will be dressing up for Halloween, the team at Always Professional in Moving will be dressing up for a cause. Throughout the entire month, movers and office staff will sport bright pink attire in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



With the help of local vendors, Always Professional in Moving is dedicating their efforts to raise money to benefit various breast cancer awareness organizations. Specifically, 5 percent of October’s revenue will go toward these organizations.



For owner Bernadette Lavigne, this philanthropic effort is a personal one. Bernadette has lost loved ones to breast cancer and has six daughters whom she wants to protect from the disease.



“It’s something the we have to face. It’s something that we need to be aware of,” says Bernadette.



To find out more information on Always Professional in Moving’s charitable activities or to make a donation, please call 480-633-5555.



About Always Professional in Moving, Inc.

Always Professional in Moving, Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated moving company with over 20 years of experience, and has been serving residents and businesses with an unsurpassed level of integrity and professionalism.



Always Professional in Moving

1730 W Sunrise Blvd #103

Gilbert, AZ 85233

480-633-5555

http://www.alwaysprofessionalmoving.com