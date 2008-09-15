Alyssa Gregory to Speak for the International Association of Administrative Professionals

Stewartsville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2008 -- Alyssa Gregory, owner of avertua, LLC, will speak to the Bridgewater chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) about virtual assistance on Monday, September 15, 2008 at 6:00 p.m.



The program will cover the definition of a virtual assistant, the history of the industry, Ms. Gregory’s journey to becoming a virtual assistant, and opportunities in the industry.



Ms. Gregory has been a professional virtual assistant since 2003, providing business support and design services to businesses worldwide. She recently wrote a book that details real-life and practical advice for virtual assistants trying to break into the industry. VA Secrets Revealed! An Insider’s Guide to Being a Successful Virtual Assistant discusses mistakes to avoid when starting your business, how to develop and grow client relationships, marketing yourself on a budget, and countless other tips to help small businesses succeed.



Ms. Gregory provides virtual assistant coaching and mentoring services to help new VAs succeed in the industry. For additional information on VA Secrets Revealed! An Insider’s Guide to Being a Successful Virtual Assistant and virtual assistant coaching, please visit: http://www.vasecrestrevealed.com.



For more information about the International Association of Administrative Professionals, please visit: http://www.iaap-hq.org.



About avertua, LLC

Established in 2003, avertua, LLC is a virtual assistant firm in Stewartsville, NJ, providing general business support, Web and graphic design, desktop publishing and coaching services. Founder Alyssa Gregory is an IVAA Certified Virtual Assistant (CVA), a Real Estate Professional Assistant (REPA), and a recognized trainer. Through avertua, LLC, her goal is to provide innovative solutions, exceptional service and unrivaled quality while striving to build long-term collaborative relationships.

