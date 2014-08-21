Alzheimer's Disease May Be Linked to CMV; The CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --“Infected with the cytomegalovirus (CMV) The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Scientific studies linked the human cytomegalovirus (CMV) to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The CMV virus causes a common infection that is usually harmless. However, Dr. Barnes and colleagues wrote in a new study that “CMV infection is associated with an increased risk of AD (Alzheimer’s disease) and a faster rate of cognitive decline in older diverse populations.” (1) Dr. Barnes and colleagues are from the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. In another study, Dr. Lurain and colleagues wrote that they found high levels of CMV particles in the serum (blood plasma), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and cryopreserved lymphocytes (frozen white blood cells) from Alzheimer’s disease patients. (2) Dr. Lurain and colleagues are also from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.



The CBCD suggests that the link between CMV and AD highlights the need for effective remedies against viruses, such as CMV when they are in a latent phase.



Click to learn more about latent viruses



The CBCD therefore urges everyone infected with a latent virus, such as the human cytomegalovirus (CMV), the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV), the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), the varicella zoster virus (VZV), the human papillomavirus (HPV), and more to learn about Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the CMV, HPV, HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (CMV, HPV, HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to livescience.com, “While most people are carriers of the CMV virus, generally only those with weakened immune systems have symptomatic, active CMV infections. The virus may infect the brain and spinal cord, and has been shown to increase inflammation. This inflammation, which can occur in the brain, is thought to contribute to Alzheimer’s, and perhaps other diseases that result in the degeneration of nerve cells.” (3)



Additionally, most scientists and physicians believe that latent viruses cause no diseases or symptoms. The FDA even states on its website: “Some viruses, however, can enter a state known as latency in which the virus is not being replicated. In the latent state the virus does not cause disease.” (4) As a result, current standard medical practices don’t target latent viruses, and the CMV virus is able to eventually establish high numbers in the body, which eventually can result in disease.



In contrast to the FDA’s belief, the Microcompetition with Foreign DNA theory, proposed by Hanan Polansky in 2003, describes how viruses, during their latent phase, can cause a chronic disease. (5)



Click to learn more about Microcompetition, by reading Dr. Polansky’s book.



What treatments are available against the cytomegalovirus?



“Several drugs are approved for the treatment of CMV infections in immunocompromised individuals. These drugs include ganciclovir, its oral prodrug valganciclovir, cidofovir, foscavir and fomivirsen. However, the use of these drugs in immunocompetent individuals is limited by their toxicity, poor oral bioavailability, modest efficacy, and the development of drug resistance.” (3) There are also two natural CMV remedies with a clinically proven formula.



The CBCD recommends that individuals concerned about an infection with the CMV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent CMV.



Click to learn more about Novirin and latent viruses, and Gene-Eden-VIR and latent viruses



References:



(1) Barnes LL1, Capuano AW2, Aiello AE3, Turner AD4, Yolken RH5, Torrey EF5, Bennett DA2. Cytomegalovirus Infection and Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in older Blacks and Whites. J Infect Dis. 2014 Aug 8. pii: jiu437.



(2) Lurain NS1, Hanson BA, Martinson J, Leurgans SE, Landay AL, Bennett DA, Schneider JA. Virological and immunological characteristics of human cytomegalovirus infection associated with Alzheimer disease. J Infect Dis. 2013 Aug 15;208(4):564-72.



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) FDA – Long-Term Follow-Up Of Gene Transfer Patients. Published October 24, 2001.