Alzheimer's Drugs Market By Drug Class and Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Alzheimer's is a kind of dementia which causes issues with thinking, behavior and memory of the person suffering. Indications for the most part grow gradually and deteriorate after some time, getting to be sufficiently serious to hinder the day to day tasks. The Alzheimer's ailment is given the name after Dr. Alois Alzheimer. Dr. Alzheimer saw changes in the tissue of brain of a lady who died due to an uncommon psychological illness. The side effects she showed included language problems, memory loss, and an unpredictable behavior. The use of drugs for treating Alzheimer's is growing due to increasing number of cases related to the disease, rising awareness amongst the population across the globe for treatment procedure of the disease, etc. Therefore, the Alzheimer's Drugs Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Alzheimer's Drugs Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Alzheimer's Drugs market.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Merz Holding GmbH & Co KG



H Lundbeck A/S



Novartis AG



Ono Pharmaceutical



Allergan plc



Johnson & Johnson



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited



Eisai Co Ltd.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Alzheimer's Drugs market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of Drug Class, the market is further divided into Combined Drug, Memantine, Cholinergic and Other Drug Class. The section Memantine is leading the market due to factors like; long term expiry of patents related to main products, less numbers of medicines to for Alzheimer's disorders treatment, etc.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is further divided into Online Sales, Retail Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy. The Hospital Pharmacy section is dominating the market owing to rising demand from the people for disease treatment, rise in the number of people admitted to hospital for treatment, etc.



Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Alzheimer's Drugs Market owing to factors like; huge number of the population suffering from this disease, rising awareness amongst the local population about the disease treatment options available, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Major ToC of Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Alzheimer's Drugs Market, By Drug Class

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Alzheimer's Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Drug Class (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Alzheimer's Drugs Revenue and Revenue Share by Drug Class (2014-2018)

5.3. Combined Drug

5.3.1. Global Combined Drug Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Memantine

5.4.1. Global Memantine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Cholinergic

5.5.1. Global Cholinergic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Other Drug Class

5.6.1. Global Other Drug Class Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Chapter 6. Alzheimer's Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Alzheimer's Drugs Market, By Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Chapter 9. Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 10. Alzheimer's Drugs Market Forecast (2018-2025)



…Read Full Table of Contents



