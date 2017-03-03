A&M Creative Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Mountainside Cabin Decor

Blairsville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Alicia Best is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CabinDecorPro.com. The website offers a wide variety of cabin decor products for a warm mountainside feel, including lodge-themed bedroom decor, country patio decor, wilderness bedroom decor, rustic wall art, and fireplace decor. Best was inspired by her and her husband's own passion for creating a cozy cabin retreat surrounded by the peace and the beauty of nature, as they always dreamed of retiring up in the mountains and enjoy outfitting their own cabin with the perfect atmosphere. Through her online store, Best wanted to share her decorating experiences with others so they can enjoy the warm welcome of their own cozy hideaway.



There are many excellent cabin decor products featured within the merchandise of CabinDecorPro.com. The website carries items including living room decor such as timelessly chic candle lanterns and rustic statues and sculptures; patio decor including wicker bistro sets and country-style planters; kitchen decor including bear country curtain valances as well as moose-themed aprons and oven mitts; and more. In the future, Best plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website, as she is full of cozy cabin decor ideas and strives to keep the selection updated with fresh products.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Best regarding each and every transaction made on CabinDecorPro.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly outfit their bathroom with refreshing cabin style or find a charismatic plaque for their lake-front retreat.



To complement the main website, Best is also launching a blog located at http://www.CabinDecorReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality cabin decor in general such as keeping the conversation flowing into the night under the glowing light of rustic candle lanterns, enjoying a soothing bedroom atmosphere with rustic bedroom quilts, and getting a patio area ready for relaxation with an apple barrel outdoor water fountain. Best hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating a warm cabin-style hideaway with the right decor.



