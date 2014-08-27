Ama Ristorante to Hold Six-Course Wine Dinner

Sea Bright, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --It doesn’t get much better than this culinary extravaganza at Ama Ristorante at Driftwood, Sea Bright - an exclusive Six Course Dinner Menu created by Executive Chef Chuck Lesbirel to pair with six extraordinary, superstar wines from award-winning Italian boutique vineyards. The wines, hand selected by Ama's Beverage Director Beau Keegan, will be presented by guest speaker Michele Zuckerman, an Italian wine expert from Lauber Selections Fine Wine Division of Fedway Associates, Inc. Zuckerman will lead guests on a taste adventure throughout several regions of Italy as she discusses the intriguing backstories about the wines and the families who make them. The wines will be available for retail purchase.



"At the Ama Ristorante wine dinner we will explore the family history of three of the most powerful wine families across multiple regions within Italy each with its own unique story.” Says Michele Zuckerman, “Through the wine pairing with Chef Lesbirel’s incredible menu we will discover what grows together, goes together."



The dinner tickets are $85 per person, tax and gratuity is not included. For reservations call732.530.9760. The event will be held in Ama’s private dining room with its elegant Italian estate décor, wood burning fireplace and breathtaking ocean views. Ama Ristorante is the winner of the New and Notable 2013 award from NJ Monthly editors and Award of Excellence 2014 from Tripadvisor reviewers and numerous others.



The menu is below:



Superstars of Italy Six-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing



Cheese Course

Ferrari Brut NV (Sparkling)

Soft Italian Cheeses with Traditional Accoutrements



First Course

Planeta Chardonnay 2011

Parmesan Arancini with Shaved Artichokes and Preserved Lemon



Second Course

Gaja Ca’Marcanda Vistamare 2012

Day Boat Sea Scallop with Jersey Corn Espuma and Fregola Sarda



Third Course

Fonterutoli Philip Cabernet Sauvignon 2009

Garganelli with Chicken Sausage and Arriabiatta Sugo



Fourth Course

Gaja Sito Moresco 2011

Colorado Loin of Lamb with Sweet Potatoes, Farro, Black Truffles



Dessert

Planeta Passina di Noto 2010

Black Mission Figs with Amaretto Sabayon, Amaretto Cookie Dust



About Ama Ristorante

Ama Ristorante offers old country Tuscan cuisine, both simple and earthy, prepared by Chef Pat Trama's masterful and creative technique. Located at the Driftwood Cabana Club Ama's unique location in Sea Bright, New Jersey, offers diners spectacular views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River from the comfort of a rich, warm Tuscan-inspired setting. As owners of Ama Ristorante and the Driftwood Cabana Club, the Stavola family establishes the same level of character and ambiance that the members of the cabana club have enjoyed for over a half a century.



