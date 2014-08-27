Ama Ristorante to Hold Six-Course Wine Dinner

The event will be held in Ama’s private dining room with its elegant Italian estate décor, wood burning fireplace and breathtaking ocean views. For reservations call 732.530.9760.
Sea Bright, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --It doesn’t get much better than this culinary extravaganza at Ama Ristorante at Driftwood, Sea Bright - an exclusive Six Course Dinner Menu created by Executive Chef Chuck Lesbirel to pair with six extraordinary, superstar wines from award-winning Italian boutique vineyards. The wines, hand selected by Ama's Beverage Director Beau Keegan, will be presented by guest speaker Michele Zuckerman, an Italian wine expert from Lauber Selections Fine Wine Division of Fedway Associates, Inc. Zuckerman will lead guests on a taste adventure throughout several regions of Italy as she discusses the intriguing backstories about the wines and the families who make them. The wines will be available for retail purchase.
"At the Ama Ristorante wine dinner we will explore the family history of three of the most powerful wine families across multiple regions within Italy each with its own unique story.” Says Michele Zuckerman, “Through the wine pairing with Chef Lesbirel’s incredible menu we will discover what grows together, goes together."
The dinner tickets are $85 per person, tax and gratuity is not included. For reservations call732.530.9760. The event will be held in Ama’s private dining room with its elegant Italian estate décor, wood burning fireplace and breathtaking ocean views. Ama Ristorante is the winner of the New and Notable 2013 award from NJ Monthly editors and Award of Excellence 2014 from Tripadvisor reviewers and numerous others.
The menu is below:
Superstars of Italy Six-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing
Cheese Course
Ferrari Brut NV (Sparkling)
Soft Italian Cheeses with Traditional Accoutrements
First Course
Planeta Chardonnay 2011
Parmesan Arancini with Shaved Artichokes and Preserved Lemon
Second Course
Gaja Ca’Marcanda Vistamare 2012
Day Boat Sea Scallop with Jersey Corn Espuma and Fregola Sarda
Third Course
Fonterutoli Philip Cabernet Sauvignon 2009
Garganelli with Chicken Sausage and Arriabiatta Sugo
Fourth Course
Gaja Sito Moresco 2011
Colorado Loin of Lamb with Sweet Potatoes, Farro, Black Truffles
Dessert
Planeta Passina di Noto 2010
Black Mission Figs with Amaretto Sabayon, Amaretto Cookie Dust
About Ama Ristorante
Ama Ristorante offers old country Tuscan cuisine, both simple and earthy, prepared by Chef Pat Trama's masterful and creative technique. Located at the Driftwood Cabana Club Ama's unique location in Sea Bright, New Jersey, offers diners spectacular views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River from the comfort of a rich, warm Tuscan-inspired setting. As owners of Ama Ristorante and the Driftwood Cabana Club, the Stavola family establishes the same level of character and ambiance that the members of the cabana club have enjoyed for over a half a century.
Media Contact:
Karen J Irvine
732-216-6335
Ama Ristorante
1485 Ocean Avenue
Sea Bright, NJ 07760
http://www.amaristorante.com