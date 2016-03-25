Ama Ristorante to Add a La Carte Brunch on Easter and Mother's Day

Sea Bright, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --Ama Ristorante, the award-winning Tuscan restaurant on the oceanfront in Sea Bright, NJ, will celebrate Easter Sunday and Mother's Day by serving a special a la carte brunch on those two upcoming Sundays. Executive Chef Chuck Lesbirel, recently named one of the top young chefs at the Shore, has announced plans to produce the brunches for these special occasions and has created one-of-a-kind menus for the days. Easter is Sunday, March 27, and Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8. The brunches both days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reservations are required.



Chef Lesbirel has created the a la carte menu with families in mind, offering a wide selection of dishes for all. The entrees for both days include a 3-Egg Breakfast (Three Eggs Your Way, Bacon or Sausage, Brioche Toast); French Toast (Brioche Bread, Macerated California Strawberries, Whipped Cream); Buttermilk Pancakes (Choice of Berries or Chocolate Chips, Vermont Maple Syrup); Quiche (Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Goat Cheese with House Salad); Steak and Eggs (8 oz. Filet Mignon with Poached Egg, EVOO Sabayon, Home Fries); Eggs Benedict (Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Hot Sopressata, EVOO Sabayon); Trout (Garden Beet Agro Dolce, Celery Root, Black Lentils) and Bronzino (Pomelo, Italian Chicory, Sofrito, Cauliflower).



Appetizers for the brunches include 'Raw Bar' (Oysters, 3 Clams, 3 Shrimp Cocktail with Dipping Sauces); Soup of the Day (Daily Chef Preparation) Tricolore Salad (Baby Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, Tomatoes, White Balsamic); Shaved Beet Salad (Red Onions, Pistachios, Blue Cheese, Local Craisins); Caprese Salad (Bocconcini Buffalo Mozzarella, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Basil); House Cured Salmon (Rye Toast, Red Onions, Lemon Aioli, Capers) and Seasonal Fruit Salad.



In addition to the brunch menu, Ama also will be serving its regular menu on both Easter Sunday and Mother's Day beginning at 4 p.m.



Hours for Dinner are 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Closed Mondays. Complimentary Valet parking and major credit cards accepted. Private dining room available for up to 60 seated guests.



