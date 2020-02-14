Amanda Sundquist Listed Among the Honorees of the Inaugural Class of VISTA Today's Millennial Superstars

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --Unruh Turner Burke & Frees (UTBF) is pleased to announce our own Amanda Sundquist, a partner in the firm's school law and municipal government practice areas, was named among the honorees of VISTA Today's inaugural class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.



In partnership with the Chester County Economic Development Council, Brumbaugh Wealth Management and Wilmington University, VISTA Millennial Superstars honors Chester County's most dynamic business and professional leaders who are under the age of 40 and shaping the County's future by "breaking down walls and shattering expectations" in their profession and/or community. More than 230 nominations were received, and honorees were recognized at an Awards Reception held February 4, 2020 at Saint-Gobain in Malvern.



Raised in Chester County, Amanda has demonstrated her steadfast commitment to improving the local area by providing legal representation to local school and government entities and through her volunteer work. Over years of practice, she has demonstrated a depth of knowledge in her field on behalf of school districts, townships and boroughs, and government organizations that are often located in Chester County. Amanda is also a proven educator and speaker on the law to other lawyers and to various organizations throughout Pennsylvania.



Notably, Amanda is actively engaged in the Chester County community. She is involved with the Chester County Workforce Development Board and currently co-chairs its Executive-Governance Board, and is a member of the Government Affairs Committee and Board of Directors for The Exton Region Chamber of Commerce. Amanda also sits on the Education Committee of the Chester County Association of Township Officials and is the secretary of the Affiliates Council. Moreover, she is a member of the Education Law Committee for the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and has held numerous leadership roles for the Chester County Bar Association, including past-chair of the Young Lawyers Division, serving on the Board of Directors and chairing the Law Day Committee.



UTBF founding partner Ross Unruh commented, "I am not at all surprised that Amanda was among the honorees recognized. Amanda's proven skill in analyzing and overcoming serious problems and daunting obstacles on behalf of her clients is further supported by her natural aptitude for de-escalating challenging scenarios." He went on to say that "I have seen Amanda develop into one of the region's finest lawyers and service providers and I believe that she personally dedicates 100% of herself to serving everyone around her in everything she does."