Amante, Dare to Be! Embodies Unique Woman

Amanté embodies the desire within each unique woman to exude unmatched confidence and comfort, laced with exquisite allure and sensuality. Passionate and uncompromising, amanté lingerie infuses international styles and offers a range of premium products designed to suit the silhouette of the South Asian women. amanté believes that a fashionable and confident woman deserves a product that is modeled to fit her silhouette and made to suit her surroundings.



The product portfolio for amanté includes every day and fashion bras, sleepwear, swimwear, and amanté's exclusive line of a-Life sportswear. Through an intensive understanding of our consumer, our intimate wear caters to the South Asian woman's style and cultural understanding. The amanté swimwear caters to women who desire conservative and chic pieces and to women who adorn figure-loving two-piece swimwear. The a-Life line is just as versatile. The amanté sports bras are designed for varying levels of workouts and impacts, with compression pants and sports tops covering all sportswear essentials. As with both swim and sportswear, amanté sleepwear brings together comfortably smooth cotton sleepwear and playful and sensual babydoll lingerie, chemises, and robes for varying needs.



Amanté is a part of MAS Brands which is a subsidiary of MAS Holdings, South Asia's largest supplier of niche market intimate wear. The brand embodies 25 years of excellence held by the conglomerate in lingerie manufacturing. MAS holds invaluable partnerships with leading intimate and sportswear brands from the world over. Such experience has molded into a manufacturing mastermind of unappalled experience. With a culmination of quality fabrics, modern manufacturing machines, and groundbreaking innovations, amanté Lingerie sits proudly as a brand under the MAS wings.



Amanté's introduction to Sri Lanka has been nothing short of fruitful. With success spearheading the launch of amanté in Sri Lanka, the brand opened its first exclusive Boutique at Race Course Mall in November 2013. To demonstrate amanté's cornerstones of confidence, sensuality, support, and comfort, the Boutique is the first of its kind to open its doors in the heart of Colombo. With the amanté boutique at KCC hot on the heels of achievement, the Boutiques are more than a convenience to its customers. With international standards and designs imported from the world over, the boutique exudes an unmatched identity of the desired exclusivity. The shopping experience is set to cater to every customer with varying needs. The Boutiques offer personalized consultations for appropriate lingerie and innerwear sizing for a spectrum of needs for each individual. The amanté boutiques provide more than quality lingerie, but a personification of the successful, independent, and confident South Asian woman.



About Amanté Online

Amanté Online, the newest channel that opened its doors in 2016 has reflected tremendous momentum, as well. The website hosts the entire product portfolio to allow individuals to buy amanté online conveniently. Products range from fashion and every lingerie to sleepwear, sportswear, and swimwear. The amanté online shopping experience has been tailored for complete convenience with multiple payment options and fast delivery.



Amanté provides value to its consumers not only in product and service offerings but also by practicing and promoting sustainable business ethics at all times. Maintaining brand integrity through its products, processes, and people, the brand stands to emphasize a personality that benefits the consumers emotionally and connects with their needs. The brand emphasizes on highlighting the efforts of women contributing to the experience of amanté through women empowerment programs. Currently, the brand focuses on topics ranging from health and wellbeing to life skills and recreational sporting fairs for women to develop holistic skills set.



Amanté embodies more than a brand. It is an experience, a convenience, and an understanding of the South Asian woman to provide tailored lingerie for all occasions, all the while empowering women to reach limitless skies.