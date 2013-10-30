Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2013 --On a sunny and breezy Friday morning, 104 employees of Syngenta showed up in their colourful T-shirts at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, to participate in the “Super Syngenta Health Race” organized by Jambar Team Building. After 2 hours of fun and engaging challenges played all around the gardens, they were whisked off to O’Learys by the Singapore Flyer. Lunch followed by a lively debriefing, accompanied by a slideshow of photos and videos of the morning activities, wrapped up the day.



Heading up the committee of Syngenta to arrange the whole event was Ms. Ariel Tan. The team selected Jambar Team Building as the event provider, because of their experience and range of exciting interactive team games played using tablets and flexibility to customise the event with health related challenges.



Richard Hammond, Asia Pacific Sourcing Manager of Syngenta, commented:



“Very well organised, very well structured, it was an excellent team building event.”



Syngenta was greeted in Gardens by the Bay, by Jambar Team Building. The teams kicked-off the event with an entertaining card puzzle icebreaker and went on to play the “Super Syngenta Health Race” around the park.



Every team, armed with one 8” Samsung tablet, one booklet and a map, started to play the game. The activity was fully interactive with all the challenges and updates sent to the teams directly through the tablet. Teams were invited to solve a mix of engaging interactive challenges and health related puzzles. Fast paced, energising and exciting it was up to the teams to find the right strategy to win the game. Competition was fierce and laughter could be heard all around the park.



After the game, a short trip to O’Learys by Singapore Flyer followed, where everyone got the opportunity to relax, have a good chat with their colleagues and enjoy good food.



Meanwhile, Jambar Team collected all the scores and photos taken with the tablets during the game and prepared a fun and entertaining debriefing presentation with photo slideshow and award celebration including medals and gifts for the winning teams.



Alice, marketing manager, Syngenta.



“Jambar Team Building did an amazing job organising the event, we were not only intellectually but also physically challenged, and overall a great way to spend a morning. I would definitely recommend Jambar Team Building!"



