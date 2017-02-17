Amazing Pet Expos and Red Roof Announces National Hotel Partnership

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --Amazing Pet Expos and Red Roof are pleased to announce a newly formed national hotel partnership that will support pets and pet parents across the country. The hotel will serve as the Official Host Hotel in over 20 cities in conjunction with each Amazing Pet Expo. In addition, the hotel will now offer a 15 percent discount code to all attendees, exhibitors and followers of Amazing Pet Expos. The discount code can be applied to over 500 Red Roof locations nationwide.



"We are very excited about this new partnership, says Ethan Barnett, Vice President of Events. "Red Roof provides a comfortable place to stay for our guests at an affordable rate and doesn't discriminate against pets, who always stay free. The fact that this is nationwide will help improve pet parents' lives everywhere."



Red Roof is a leader in the economy lodging industry with franchised, corporate-managed, and corporate-owned properties, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof has over 500 properties across the United States and is growing internationally with locations open in Brazil and Japan, and others to follow in Thailand and Canada. The primary goal at Red Roof is to provide customers a savings without sacrificing comfort. The brand has been investing significantly to renovate and upgrade hotels nationwide with sleek and modern NextGen® redesign elements. The Red Roof NextGen hotels feature updated, stylish and home-like interior and exterior designs that demonstrate the Red Roof dedication to providing customers with an affordable stay in a clean, comfortable and modern room. The company has rolled out 50 Red Roof PLUS+® properties so far and is continuing to grow.



"We want guests to have the option of bringing their pets along, without the extra fees and hassles," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Knowing that guests desire a worry-free experience, Red Roof is doing everything to welcome pet travelers with clean and comfortable stays, no extra charges, and other incentives and personal touches. It's all about understanding our guests' travel needs and going above and beyond."



All Amazing Pet Expos attendees and exhibitors can now receive 15% off their stay at any location nationwide. When booking, guests should use VP#621995 or click on this link to book your stay https://www.redroof.com/partners/amazing_pet_expos/



In addition to their partnership as the Official Host Hotel, Red Roof is also sponsoring the Prize Table and Giveaway area at each Amazing Pet Expo this year. As part of their sponsorship they will be giving away VIP passes for 7 day 6 night stay at any location nationwide to one lucky winner annually!



About Amazing Pet Expos

Amazing Pet Expos is a leading event production company that currently produces more than 30 large-scale pet expos in over 20 cities annually across the United States. For more information, call 800-977-3609, email expo@amazingpetexpos.com or visit http://www.amazingpetexpos.com, https://www.facebook.com/amazingpetexpos or https://www.twitter.com/AmazingPetExpos.



About Red Roof Inn

Red Roof is a leader in the economy lodging industry with franchised, corporate-managed, and corporate-owned properties, serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 500 properties in the U.S. Red Roof is also expanding internationally to Brazil, Canada, Thailand and Japan. The primary goal at Red Roof is to provide customers a savings without sacrificing comfort. The brand has been investing significantly to renovate and upgrade hotels nationwide with sleek and modern NextGen® redesign elements. The Red Roof NextGen hotels feature updated, stylish and home-like interior and exterior designs that demonstrate the Red Roof dedication to providing customers with an affordable stay in a clean, comfortable and modern room. The company is rolling out Red Roof PLUS+®, an enhanced Upscale Economy® offering at a value price, committed to "Adding More Wow to Your Stay!®". Nice Place. Nice Price® is what every consumer can expect when they stay at any Red Roof location; and because the company has a single brand in their portfolio, Red Roof also offers franchisees One Brand. One Focus™. The Red Roof loyalty program, RediCard®, is the richest in the industry rewarding members with free nights with only 6,000 points, advance notice of special offers, and complimentary bottled water each day of their stay. Traveling with your pet? Don't forget that at Red Roof 'you stay happy, pets stay free' as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide.



For more information or reservations, call 800-RED-ROOF (800-733-7663) or visit www.redroof.com.