The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Amazing Spaces Storage Centers, Houston's most remarkable self-storage company, has begun construction on its 5th extraordinary property. The property, located on FM 2978 and Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands, will feature approximately 103,000 square feet of exemplary storage and will be constructed under green-friendly building standards by Rowland Construction, LLC. This property will be the optimal storage solution for discriminating individuals and businesses.



The award-winning design of the properties and world-class amenities make storage at any Amazing Spaces an entirely new self-storage experience. Among a long list of impressive features, the new Amazing Spaces property will offer the following amenities: monitored security alarms on every unit, digital cameras record day and night, covered drive-thru unloading/loading zones, individually ventilated air conditioned units, a business center for tenants, wine storage, and a stunning retail center, complete with every type of moving box and product imaginable.



"We love being able to change the perception about self-storage. We're excited about starting construction on this project at FM 2978 and are looking forward to breaking ground on our 6th property later this year," comments Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces.



About Rowland Construction, LLC.

Rowland Construction Company is a Katy, Texas based commercial general contractor serving greater Houston and surrounding areas. Safety, Service, and Quality are the focal points on every project at Rowland Construction. Rowland Construction prides itself in providing all clients with the attention they deserve and a commitment to help them achieve their vision. Learn more about Rowland Construction by visiting their newly designed website at http://www.row-co.com.



Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Locally owned and operated, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers creates each of its properties with the customer in mind. The award-winning design of the properties and notable amenities make storage at any Amazing Spaces an entirely new self-storage experience. Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Find out more Grand Opening details or rent a space online at http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.