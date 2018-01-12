Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Celebrates 20 Years in Business

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2018 --Twenty years ago, Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers opened its doors for the very first time. The goal? To offer Houston a revolutionary self-storage experience. Locally and family owned, Amazing Spaces started out of a need for personal storage. "We couldn't find our ideal storage environment and we knew we weren't the only ones who encountered this issue," discusses Scott and Kathy Tautenhahn, co-founders of Amazing Spaces Storage Centers. Since opening in 1998, Amazing Spaces has been an innovator throughout the evolution of the self-storage industry. The company's beautiful self-storage properties have received multiple awards and national recognition.



"We thought the best and most Amazing way to celebrate our 20th birthday is to invite everyone to a year-long celebration with free treats and prizes," enthuses Kathy Tautenhahn. "Our clients are more like friends and family. Because of this, we knew we couldn't celebrate our birthday without including them."



Each month, Amazing Spaces will be offering free birthday gifts and giveaways to past, present, and future clients. Different prizes will be announced on Amazing Spaces social media networks. Join in on the birthday party giveaways by following Amazing Spaces on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



As the self-storage industry evolves, Amazing Spaces has stayed true to its vision of providing the most remarkable self-storage experience. "We're constantly looking for ways we can be more Amazing. People typically need storage during extremely stressful life events. We believe in providing our clients with the most exceptional service and to help them in every possible way," discusses Ms. Colgin, Manager of the Medical Center ~ West University location. "We're a close-knit team. We work hard, but we have a lot of fun in the process. Whether we're helping you find the perfect storage space, coming up with wacky ways to use bubble wrap on National Bubble Wrap Day, coordinating the delivery of your items to your space with your mover, or hosting our weekly Christmas wrapping parties, we aim to be the best, plain and simple."



About Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers is the boutique provider of self-storage, wine storage, and moving supplies. Ranked as a top 100 National Operator, Amazing Spaces has five award-winning properties throughout Houston. Amazing Spaces will open its 6th storage property, serving the Springwoods and Exxon Campus community in February 2018.