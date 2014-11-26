Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Is Named a Top-Operator in the 2014 Mini-Storage Messenger Top 100 Operators List

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Once again, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers has proven itself to be one of Houston area’s self-storage properties of choice. Mini-Storage Messenger magazine, a trusted source in the self-storage industry, has listed Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers as a Top-Operator of 2014. The list features the industry’s key players and ranks the top 100 self-storage operators in the US by total rentable square footage.



According to the Self-Storage Association’s 2014 mid-year industry fact sheet, there are approximately 59,500 self-storage facilities in the United States with a combined total of roughly 2.3 billion square feet of rentable storage space. Making this esteemed list is quite an honor for the family-owned company.



This is the third year Amazing Spaces has been ranked as a Top Operator. Amazing Spaces President Scott Tautenhahn says, “We are very proud to be recognized and ranked as one of the Top 100 Operators by MSM magazine. Amazing Spaces remains committed to providing our Houston and surrounding communities with an extraordinary storage experience, superb customer service, and expertise for all of their storage, packing, and moving needs.”



About Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers has been a leading provider of self-storage services for discerning individuals and businesses since 1998. The award winning storage properties are located in Jersey Village/Cy-Fair, Spring, The Woodlands, and the Houston Medical Center in Texas. Amazing Spaces provides solutions for self-storage, RV and boat storage, wine storage, and packing and moving supplies.



For additional information about Amazing Spaces, visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.