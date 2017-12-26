Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Is Named a Top-Operator in the 2017 Mini-Storage Messenger Top 100 Operators List

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --It is with pride and excitement that Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers announces its inclusion on the Mini-Storage Messenger's Top Operator list of 2017. Mini-Storage Messenger is a trusted resource in the self-storage industry, providing the most up-to-date facts, figures and news about storage. This esteemed list features the industry's key players and ranks the top 100 self-storage operators in the United States.



Since opening its doors in 1998, Amazing Spaces has flourished under its mission to provide the most remarkable self-storage experience possible. "We are extremely proud to be included in the 2017 Top Operators list. As a smaller, family-owned company, it's a true honor to be recognized for our operations on a national level," discusses Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces. "Our team works hard every day to help every person who walks through our doors. We've held true to our vision, which has helped us maintain focus as we've grown."



"We feel the honor of this award throughout our entire company," discusses Heather Reynolds Sanchez, Director of Accounting and Human Resources. "We all work as hard as we can within our own roles to ensure all of us are delivering the amazing difference. What I do in my role has a direct effect to how well my team members perform at theirs. Knowing that our family-run company ranks in the same league as the big players makes me proud to be a part of this team."



Amazing Spaces operates under the mantra "Amazing Starts Here", meaning amazing starts with each member of their team. This philosophy revolves around the concept that each individual person contributes to Amazing Spaces' overarching mission of providing the most remarkable storage experience possible. It is within this mission that Amazing Spaces aims to provide the ultimate storage and moving experience to its clients. "Being placed on this list is such an honor, but it's also validation that we're doing something right. We know our clients appreciate our efforts and now we're able to share that with the world," beams Susan Holland, Property Manager of Amazing Spaces serving Champions ~ Vintage Park.



About Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers has 5 beautiful properties throughout Houston and surrounding communities, with a 6th property set to open early 2018 in the newly developed Springwoods neighborhood. Amazing Spaces' award-winning properties can be found throughout Houston, Spring, and The Woodlands communities. Discover more about Amazing Spaces and their remarkable solutions for self-storage, RV and boat storage, wine storage, and packing and moving supplies.



For additional information about Amazing Spaces, visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.