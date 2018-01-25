Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Partners with the Montgomery County Women's Center to Help Those in Need

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --For the past four years, the Montgomery County Women's Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and United Way agency, has hosted the popular "Open Your Purse for Change" event to raise funds to help victims of domestic and sexual violence begin their personal journey of healing. This popular fundraiser, created and chaired by Ally Seder and co-chaired by Shirelle Chimenti and Terry Larson, seeks new and "gently loved" purse donations from community members. Proceeds from this event directly benefit the Montgomery County Women's Center (MCWC), whose mission is to lead the effort in preventing domestic violence and sexual assault through crisis intervention, assistance, advocacy, empowerment, and social change.



In order to expand donation collection efforts, MCWC has partnered with Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers this year. "Giving back to our communities is one of the foundational pillars of our corporate mission and operating vision. We're always looking for new ways to help our community," explains Kathy Tautenhahn. Both Amazing Spaces locations in Montgomery County will serve as official drop-off sites for this fundraiser. New and "gently loved" purse donations may be dropped off at either Amazing Spaces at 18250 I-45 South Shenandoah, Texas 77384 or the Amazing Spaces at 32620 F.M. 2978 Magnolia, Texas 77354.



All contributions to the "Open Your Purse for Change" fundraiser support the vital services provided by the Montgomery County Women's Center, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, advocacy, counseling, legal services, emergency shelter, transitional housing and community outreach. Additional drop-off sites for donations will benefit all Montgomery County Women's Center programs. "We're so excited to be able to help this wonderful organization and make it easier for people to give back to those in need. We feel fortunate to operate within such amazing communities and believe it is our duty to give back as much as we can," enthuses Angela Vaughn, Team Development Manager at Amazing Spaces.



Don't forget to mark your calendar for the "Open Your Purse for Change" luncheon on February 23, 2018. Tickets are $150 per person, and table sponsorships are available from $2,500 up to the $10,000 level and may be purchased online at www.mcwctx.org or by contacting Deana Germany at 936-441-4044 ext. 29 or deanag@mcwctx.org.



About Montgomery County Women's Center

The Montgomery County Women's Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a United Way agency. For more information about the Montgomery County Women's Center, visit www.mcwctx.org.



About Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers is a boutique provider of self-storage, moving supplies, and truck rentals. Based locally in The Woodlands, Amazing Spaces has been voted as "Best of The Woodlands" in The Woodland's Online contest for self-storage for 7 consecutive years. Amazing Spaces has 5 beautiful self-storage properties in The Woodlands, Spring, and Houston communities. A sixth Amazing Spaces property will be opening in March of 2018 and will be located at Spring Stuebner and Holzwarth. Visit the Amazing Spaces website for more information about Amazing Spaces and/or to rent a storage space online.