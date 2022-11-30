Amazing Spaces® New Leadership Team Builds on Its Founder's Legacy

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --In 1998, Scott and Kathy Tautenhahn opened their very first Amazing Spaces Storage Centers property. For over 20 years, the husband-and-wife team grew their company on two principles: providing the best storage experience and being an industry innovator. The couple's unwavering faith and strong values also guided their endeavors. The former served them well in designing each of the company's 7 remarkable, award-winning self-storage properties. The latter, based in the couple's faith, grounded the company in resilience to the inevitable changes and turns of life. It was this solid foundation that allowed the company to join in strength after Scott's passing in late August 2022. While he is dearly missed by the countless lives he touched, Scott's vision and passion for the business he and Kathy created lives on. Kathy now leads all operations of the business as the President of Amazing Spaces, building on Scott's legacy, with the company's seasoned leadership team.



Supporting Kathy as President is the company's new Vice President, Heather Reynolds Sanchez. Heather has been a vital member of the Amazing Spaces team for nearly 12 years. As an active Realtor and her degree in Business and Psychology, Heather has breadth of experience working for a variety of organizations and industries, including real estate, oil and gas, environmental services, and high-tech startups. Heather joined the team with a focus on the accounting and human resources side of the business. Overtime, Heather was entrusted to lead increasingly larger areas of the company, including operations, business strategy, and most recently, the development and marketing verticals. Her passion for her role at Amazing Spaces, her team, and delivering Scott and Kathy's vision can be felt throughout her actions as a leader.



Supporting Heather and Kathy in daily operations is the company's Director of Operations, Brandon Hutnek. Brandon hit the ground running when he joined the Amazing Spaces team in January 2020 (and has yet to stop!). Brandon brings nearly two decades of multi-property leadership experience to the team. Since joining the company, his role evolved to incorporate training and onboarding, and now includes a focus on long-term business strategy. Since day 1, Brandon has placed an emphasis on developing his team. "Our team is our most important amazing difference," shares Brandon, "I love seeing someone grow in their role and then hearing how they made a positive impact in someone's life. At the end of the day, we're here to help people and I am proud of the unwavering client-centric focus of our team."



Creating remarkable experiences is a core company mission and the primary responsibility of the Client Experience Manager, Megan Gilbert. Megan joined the Amazing Spaces team nearly 12 years ago as a Leasing and Sales Consultant. Her passion for helping Amazing Spaces clients was quickly spotted and she was promoted to lead a property as a Property Manager. She oversaw the operations of four different Amazing Spaces properties before transitioning into a role on the Amazing Spaces Leadership Team. While her primary focus is to create remarkable experiences for all Amazing Spaces clients, she also supports the company's marketing initiatives and leads the company's networking and business relationships.



Ensuring all aspects of the company can run smoothly and efficiently is the responsibility of the company's Office Manager, Cindy Burleson. Cindy has been a member of the Amazing Spaces team for over three years but ask any member of the team and they'll tell you if feels like she's been with the company forever. With nearly a decade of experience in office management and 30+ years in radio broadcasting, Cindy brings an uncanny energy into the team.



Each day is an opportunity for this unique team to carry out the vision Amazing Spaces was founded on so many years ago. Vice President, Heather Reynolds Sanchez, shares, "Amazing Spaces we will continue to look for expansion and development opportunities, while investing in our team, technology, and expertise. Our vision is to continue to lead the pack in the self-storage industry. We are AMAZING to our core!"



Together, this leadership team will continue to move forward and build on Scott's legacy. The company's newest property, serving River Oaks, Greenway, and Upper Kirby communities, is set to open in Spring 2023.



This project is one of the company's most ambitious undertakings to date. Houston-area residents can now get a glimpse at just how remarkable this property will be. The company recently celebrated the topping off of the property which has broken records as one of the tallest self-storage buildings in the United States. In true Amazing Spaces fashion, the array of amenities, including tamperproof security alarms on every storage unit, 24/7 alarm monitoring, individually ventilated climate-controlled units, complementary conference room with Wi-Fi, revolutionary wine storage, as well as stunning retail center with a comprehensive inventory of moving supplies, all stack up to a truly remarkable experience. Learn more and even reserve your perfect space now at this innovative property at AmazingSpaces.com .