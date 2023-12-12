Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Named a 2023 Top Operator in Modern Storage Media Top 100 Operators List

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2023 --Storage Media (formerly Mini-Storage Messenger) is known for delivering valuable facts, figures and news about the storage industry as a respected trade magazine for operators, owners, developers & investors for more than 40 years. Each year, the magazine distributes a list outlining top self-storage operators, ranking the top 100 self-storage operations in the United States. The businesses ranked in the Top 100 Operators list are regarded as leaders of the self-storage industry. Amazing Spaces Storage Centers was proud to be included on the Top Operators List for the 6th year in company history, finding itself among the like of names like Extra Space, Public Storage, and CubeSmart.



Since opening its doors in 1998, Amazing Spaces has had a mission to provide the most remarkable self-storage experience possible to the communities it serves. "We are extremely proud to be included in the 2023 Top Operators list. As a boutique family-owned company, it's a true honor to be recognized for our operations on a national level," states Kathy Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces. "Our amazing team works hard every day to make every client's experience special. We've held true to our vision, which has helped us maintain focus as we've grown."



Amazing Spaces celebrates another milestone, as the company opens its 7th and largest property to date. Standing 10 stories tall, Amazing Spaces Greenway ~ Upper Kirby ~ River Oaks is currently the largest ground-up storage property in Texas! It is clear Amazing Spaces will again revolutionize self-storage, wine storage, overall storage amenities, and security with this new addition to the portfolio. Amazing Spaces Greenway is now soft open for business, serving the Houston metropolitan area conveniently located at the intersection of US59 the Southwest Freeway and Buffalo Speedway.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout The Woodlands, Spring, and Greater Houston areas. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more.



