Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers Raises $20,000 for the American Heart Association and Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its 7th Location

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2024 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, along with their clients, business partners, and neighbors, came together to raise $20,000 for the American Heart Association in celebration of the opening of Amazing Spaces' 7th property, serving the Greenway, Upper Kirby, and River Oaks communities. "One of our operational pillars is to give back to the communities in which we service," discusses Kathy Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces. "The American Heart Association is an invaluable organization to so many, and one close to Amazing Spaces: my late husband and co-founder of Amazing Spaces, Scott Tautenhahn, had a history of overcoming a life-threatening heart condition. It only felt right that we align with a charity that he was passionate about and believed in."



"We would not be able to support this amazing charity without the help of our event sponsors," states Heather Sanchez, Vice President of Amazing Spaces. "We are thankful for everyone who contributed to this grand opening fundraiser, allowing us to double our original fundraising goal!"



Amazing Spaces would like to recognize and thank each of our sponsors for their support to the American Heart Association:



VIP donors:

Penske Truck Leasing, Stellar Bank, Rowland Construction, Edgecomb & Associates, TeamWired, Ressling & Rasih, PLLC, Assessment Advisors, Empire Electric Company, Newmark, Merrill- A Bank of America Company- Lile, Randle & Associates, Higginbotham, Encore Concrete Construction, Continental Western Corporation



Star Donors:

Douglas N Burns Portraits, White & Mejias, PLLC



Friends and Family Donors:

Community Impact Magazine, Bob & Amanda Gaige, Atlantic Relocation Systems, A Better Tripp Moving & Storage



In addition to these efforts, Amazing Spaces donated a portion of the income at the new property from the first 30 days of operation. Thanks to the unification of all these efforts, Amazing Spaces was able to present the American Heart Association with a check for $20,000 on February 27th, 2024.



While the grand opening of this show-stopping Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby property is reason in itself to celebrate, the company also recently celebrated another significant milestone: 25 years in business. To mark these momentous occasions and express gratitude for the community's unwavering support, Amazing Spaces announced an unprecedented giveaway last summer: free storage for a lifetime! One lucky winner was randomly drawn at the Grand Opening Celebration on February 27th and announced live on social media, and will receive lifetime access to an Amazing Spaces storage unit at one of the company's stunning properties.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces is a leading provider of first class, secure self-storage solutions and has become renowned for its commitment to excellence and exceptional customer experience. With an impressive portfolio of beautiful properties, Amazing Spaces continues to redefine the industry with innovative designs and top-notch security measures. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.com.