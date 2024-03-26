Amazing Spaces® Voted "Best of the Woodlands" in Self-Storage for the 15th Consecutive Year During the Best of the Woodlands Event Hosted by WoodlandsOnline.com

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2024 --Amazing Spaces Storage Centers has officially held the 1st Place title of "Best of The Woodlands" in self-storage since 2009, marking this year the 15th year in a row it has won this designation. The "Best of The Woodlands" distinction is a local contest created by WoodlandsOnline.com, a popular internet directory and guide for communities north of Houston.



Each February, the Woodlands area community is invited to vote for their favorite businesses and organizations in multiple categories, including healthcare, entertainment, dining, automotive, education, real estate, retail, financial services, and dozens more. This year, thousands of businesses were nominated. "We are honored to win this award for the 15th year in a row. This is a true milestone, and we are so thankful for the support of The Woodlands community for our services for yet another year. The Woodlands is a wonderful place to have two of our Amazing Spaces Storage Centers located. We are devoted to creating the most remarkable storage experience possible, and this designation tells us our community members see and appreciate that and serves as even more motivation for us to continue to be amazing for our clients," states Kathy Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces.



The boutique properties feature an array of amenities, including tamperproof security alarms on every storage unit, 24/7 alarm monitoring, digital security cameras, covered drive-through unloading/loading zones, easy-to-navigate hallways, individually ventilated climate-controlled units, complementary conference room with Wi-Fi, revolutionary wine storage, as well as stunning retail center with a comprehensive inventory of moving supplies.



Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout the Houston area. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.com