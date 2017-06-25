AmazingTalker Launch Proves Learning a Language Can Be Simple and Affordably One-on-One

Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2017 --Taking their Airbnb-like business model to the masses, AmazingTalker creates a multi-lingual buzz worldwide. Proving that learning a language is a communal affair, the new platform teaches languages via native-speaking conversations and the shared economy. Recreating the wheel, so to speak, by making learning personality-driven and economical, the site has already had success in Asia. With that in tow, AmazingTalker announces the launch of their proven track record to a global marketplace. This is one-on-one learning with national teachers for a personalized learning experience. On mobile or desktop, up for a chat anyone?



With classes offered based on the student's schedule and personal needs, AmazingTalker levels the playing field. Abner Chao, founder and CEO of AmazingTalker said of the newest approach to learning a language, "Up until now this process has been pricey and inconvenient. With AmazingTalker, pay as you go and make your own schedule. Our trial sessions range from $1 to $10 and hour sessions are just as affordable. It's a win/win way to create a friendship with someone who is always ready to help you learn correct language structure and usage. You'll sound like a native speaker whether that be for business or pleasure."



So how does it work? Language learners sign into AmazingTalker.com and search for a teacher directly from the home page. Type in either Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, or Judo-Arabic. Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Yue Chinese are also available. From there, teachers' profiles show what they teach, how often they've taught, where they're from, give resumes, star ratings, and reviews. Students can choose a thirty-minute trial or book a one-hour private session; price varies depending on the teacher. Schedule with the teacher and download Zoom to use through the platform. All that's left is the learning. Need to change the time? No problem just cancel 12-hours beforehand and make a new appointment. Simple.



For more information visit www.amazingtalker.com.



About AmazingTalker

AmazingTalker is a startup company based in Taipei, Taiwan that provides the marketplace with an online resource whereby users can learn a language. The company was named as one of the top 12 startups at Pitch Camp 2016.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu7UmwcyorY



www.amazingtalker.com



