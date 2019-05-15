Amazon Chime Certification for Sennheiser's SC 165 USB and D 10 USB Headsets

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, now announces the Amazon Chime certification for its headsets SC 165 USB and D 10 USB.



After joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) in March 2019, Sennheiser now announces the first product interoperability on Amazon Chime for two of its headsets: the SC 165 USB, designed for flexible workers on the go, and the D 10 USB, a headset for office-based professionals.



Amazon Chime is a secure, real-time unified communications service which makes meetings more efficient and easier to conduct. The communication service delivers high-quality audio and video inside and outside your organization using a single application and stays in sync across all devices. Furthermore, the user will be notified on all connected devices when it is time to join a scheduled call. Amazon Chime runs securely on AWS, which frees in-house IT from deploying and managing complex infrastructures.



"We are happy to welcome Sennheiser's SC 165 USB and D 10 USB headset to Amazon Chime and are looking forward to seeing Sennheiser's product compatibility for AWS grow in the future", says Sid Rao the GM of Amazon Chime. "By combining the benefits of Amazon Chime with Sennheiser's premium headsets, business users will now be able to manage their calls more efficiently than ever before."



Smart design and great sound for modern professionals: SC 165 USB and D 10 USB



Designed with today's work-life balance in mind, the SC 165 USB suits flexible workers who wish to be able to work from anywhere: from the office, from home, when travelling or commuting to work. The comfortable wired headset meets the needs of modern professionals who prefer a sleek, contemporary design. As part of the SC 100 series the headset comes with great sound for communication, music and multimedia to make busy workdays more effective and enjoyable. The D 10 USB on the other hand was created for office professionals who use either a desk phone or a softphone/PC for their calls. It delivers the benefits of wireless freedom and flexible working, large and small offices and Unified Communications environments. Furthermore, the headset provides exceptional sound quality and a streamlined design that brings DECT headset solutions within reach of even more business users.



"We are proud to have achieved Selected Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network and excited to connect our first two premium products with Amazon Chime today. Thanks to this product interoperability we will be able to provide an even better user experience for our customers, no matter if they are in the mobile workforce or in a stationary job," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser.



To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Sennheiser product compatibility with Amazon Chime, visit:



http://Sennheiser.com/aws-chime



About Sennheiser Communications

Sennheiser Communications A/S develops award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers and office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. Its success builds on a strong sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, a team of committed experts and professionals. Founded as a joint venture in 2003, Sennheiser Communications draws on the experience of two world leading sound experts: German electro-acoustic specialist, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and the Danish hearing healthcare company, Demant. With the great potential in the company's full range of business segments, it is about to embark on a new chapter, where Sennheiser Communications will demerge in 2020 and a new company will form under Demant A/S, focusing on business solutions and gaming.



Find more information about Sennheiser Communications at http://www.senncom.com.