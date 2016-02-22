'Amazon Echo' Guide Launched to Help Users Get the Most out of the Bestselling Electronic Device

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Quick Start Guides, a bestselling how-to series, announced today the release of the second edition of "Amazon Echo: How to Get the Most out of Your Amazon Echo: User Guide, Tips, Tricks & Commands." The book is now available on the Amazon Kindle and in paperback and has been revised, expanded and updated for 2016.



The Amazon Echo is a personal assistant device that is designed to make life easier, but most consumers that have purchased the device or are considering making the purchase don't know how to use it to its full potential. Quick Start Guide's newly released "Amazon Echo" details the benefits of the device for homeowners, young executives, shopaholics, travelers, music lovers, sports fans, students and more. It also offers instruction and insights on how to use the device for everything from accessing traffic reports and news updates to homework help for kids.



Since being launched on Amazon, the book has received positive reviews from Amazon Customers. One customer who purchase the book by the name of Stephanie M said:



"This book provides a clear overview of what an amazon echo is, even comparing it to Iron Man's jarvis and that's a pretty close comparison. This guide is useful for people who already have the device and for people who are undecided and are still looking into the awesome features and the intrinsic value of the most talked about brilliant device, the Amazon Echo. It will walk you through its unique and intelligent features that can be useful for everyone, whether you're a housewife, a traveler, a music lover, an executive, a shopaholic, a student or a senior, this book demonstrates how Alexa fits into all types of lifestyles, age and profession. I also find the FAQ section very helpful."



The book is ideal for both the tech savvy and the tech averse, "Amazon Echo" helps readers navigate the device's complexities and successfully use all of its features to their advantage.



About Amazon Echo

AMAZON ECHO: 2nd Edition! How To Get the Most Out of Your Amazon Echo - User Guide, Tips, Tricks, & Commands (Revised, Expanded & Updated for 2016) (Computer Hardware Peripherals, Consumer Guides)



