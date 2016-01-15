Amazon Now Offers 2 Hour Deliveries

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Everything from Perrier sparkling water and DayQuil to beard balm from The B.I.G. Company Inc., can be ordered and delivered in just 2 hours on Amazon. Prime Members have full access to this brand new feature, though it is presently limited to the following cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, Manhattan, Portland, and San Diego. Moreover, for an additional fee an unheard of one hour delivery is also available to Amazon Prime Members.



Complimentary one hour delivery is available from select restaurants in Austin, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. This new take on quick deliveries is in harmony with the online retailer's mission statement, "we seek to be Earth's most customer-centric company for four primary customer sets: consumers, sellers, enterprises, and content creators." This customer centered mentality lead to Amazon Inc. generating a net revenue of 88.99 billion U.S. dollars in 2014.



In a recent study done in the United States, 78% of online shoppers joined Amazon Prime for it's free two-day shipping and another 8% joined for the unlimited instant streaming of movies and TV series. There are high expectations in 2016 for both Amazon shoppers and sellers. Sellers such as The B.I.G. Company Inc., a small beard firm from Canada, is scrambling to stay in stock after this past Christmas and New Years rush. A company spokesperson stated earlier, "we really noticed an increase in traffic and we're excited for 2016." The B.I.G. Company Inc., has grown exponentially and is now selling on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, as well as, Amazon.it to try and meet the demand for high quality all natural beard products. Their all natural approach and formula is unique to the beard industry. Their beard products are comprised of high quality ingredients such as: beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin e, to effectively moisturize a beard, treat dandruff, relieve itching, and help with beard growth.



Online consumers are excited to be shopping on Amazon Prime Now in 2016.