Ambient Water Identifies Market Opportunity in Southern Caribbean Due to Extreme Water Crisis in Region

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Ambient Water (OTCQB:AWGI), a leading provider of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today addressed the sizeable market opportunity for its atmospheric water generation technology systems within the Southern Caribbean, where extreme drought continues to affect citizens across the region.



Ambient Water is currently engaged in discussions with key decision makers in the region, with several meetings and demonstrations having taken place or planned for the immediate future. The Company is currently focusing on the following islands: The Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Grenada, Margarita, Curacao, and Aruba.



Barbados is one of the highest ranking water-­scarce nations globally, with a per capita water use that far exceeds natural supply. The problem has gotten so bad in recent weeks that the Barbados Water Authority recently had to shut down six of its wells because they had been compromised, with authorities claiming that continued use of the wells would result in salt water being drawn into the distribution network of homes and businesses. Another pumping station has scheduled shutdowns, from 8pm to 4am, where residents are left without water.



"The situation in the Barbados is unfortunately not unique to that area, as much of the Caribbean continues to struggle with water scarcity that is having enormous effects on its residents and businesses. It's clear that conservation is not a viable solution, so other alternatives are necessary," said Keith White, Founder and CEO of Ambient Water. "Our atmospheric water generation technology can be deployed quickly, and generating water within days. The atmospheric conditions of the Caribbean region are nearly perfect for our generators, enabling us to provide a continual source of clean water for the people to consume and use in daily activities without restriction."



Ambient Water believes its atmospheric water generation technologies represent a viable solution for the Southern Caribbean region and beyond because it is an area with high levels of humidity. Ambient Water technology requires only humidity to produce potable water from the air–levels as low as 40%–making the systems ideal for the Caribbean climate.



Ambient Water's patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in development, the Company's technology pro duces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries including process water for hydraulic fracking in the oil and gas industry and agriculture, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.



About Ambient Water Corp.

Ambient Water pioneered atmospheric water generation technology for extracting water from humidity in the air. Drawing from the renewable ocean of water vapor in the air that we breathe, the Company's patented technology cost-­effectively transforms humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. The scalable and modular systems can be configured for a number of water-­sensitive applications ranging from oil and gas exploration to vertical farming. The systems can also be configured to produce high quality drinking water for homes, offices, and communities. For a thirsty planet on the verge of a water crisis, Ambient Water makes clean water out of thin air.



www.AmbientWater.com



