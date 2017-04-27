Ambient Water Partners with Three Breweries for Craft Beers Produced from Condensation

Spokane City, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --Ambient Water (OTCMKTS:AWGI), a leading provider of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today announced an agreement to supply three craft breweries with water produced from its atmospheric water generation systems to brew special condensation-based beers. The three breweries working with the Company are Ballast Point Brewing Company, Stone Brewery, and Rock Bottom Brewery.



The Company's flagship atmospheric water generator, the AW400, has been installed adjacent to UCSD's Jacobs Medical Center, a state-of-the-art 245-bed medical and surgical specialty hospital opened in November of 2016. It is now fully functional onsite producing hundreds of gallons of potable water per day, to be used for landscaping (since there is no emergency situation, which is when the machine would serve in providing drinking water. However, Ambient Water is working with three of San Diego's finest and largest local breweries to begin providing the water for craft beer brewing, an opportunity that could provide an additional and sustainable water source.



"Water is obviously a key ingredient to the beer brewing process, so this is intriguing for us. The system generates clean and pure water, making it a great water source for brewers and the perfect canvas for exploring new styles and flavors," said Julia Cain, Director of Research & Development, Ballast Point Brewing Co. "Utilizing Ambient Water's atmospheric water generators could provide us with the water we need while bolstering our precious water supply. Plus, it's a great story to tell people they are drinking beer with natural condensation in it. Unique stories like that are what craft beer is all about."



The greatest benefit of the water produced from Ambient Water to the breweries is its purity. This allows the breweries to add their own ingredients to it to mimic water tastes from around the world, and brew beers that have never been tasted before. Water from an Ambient Water atmospheric water generator has only 7 PPM (particles per million), as compared to water from the City of San Diego that has 700 PPM.



"We are excited about this unique opportunity to work with three great breweries and further showcase the purity and drinkability of the water produced by our atmospheric water generators," said Keith White, CEO, Ambient Water. "Americans consume a lot of beer, and water is the main ingredient. Breweries, especially those producing craft, are seeking a sustainable water source that is cost efficient but also pure, allowing them to manipulate taste specific to the beer they are creating. We believe this partnership will open doors for us within the market, and allow for us to bring value back to our shareholders."



A 2012 study by The Beer Institute reports that the U.S. consumed an estimated 6.3 billion gallons of beer within that calendar year. As beer is made up of 90-95 percent water, the market opportunity for a sustainable source that produces water that is pure is quite significant. There are more than 2,800 craft breweries in the U.S. alone, providing Ambient Water with a significant market for its atmospheric water generation technology.



Ambient Water Inc. patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in-development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.



