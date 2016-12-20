Ambient Water Pursues Business Development Opportunities for Atmospheric Water Generation Technology in the Middle East

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --Ambient Water (OTCQB:AWGI), a leading provider of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today commented on its recent and ongoing discussions regarding the potential purchase of its atmospheric water generation technologies by multiple organizations and government bodies throughout the Middle Eastern region where water scarcity persists due to prolonged drought. Potential customers in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt, among others, are interested in Ambient Water's technology.



The Middle East has had conditions of drought since 1998, with a recent NASA study finding that the current water shortage is the worst in the region in the past 900 years. The drought was most severe between 2007-2010, but with little relief the region has failed to recover. As such, government leaders across the Middle East are seeking out technology solutions that can ease the water scarcity issues and bring some relief to the people who live there. Company representatives have had extensive conversations with leaders in the region, resulting in significant interest and positive feedback around the purchase and implementation of its atmospheric water generation technology, including its newly launched AW800, the AW400 unit, the M2500, and the AW20K.



Saudi Arabia. The drought in Saudi Arabia has gotten so bad that it can no longer grow its own alfalfa to feed its cows, forcing the country to outsource the need to the United States. With 170,000 cows within its borders, Saudi Arabia must now pay the U.S. to grow the crop that feeds them because its homeland is not environmentally able to do so.



United Arab Emirates. As its reservoirs run dry, the UAE has searched for ways to bring itself out of drought, including building a mountain that would increase rainfall. A recent report predicts that parts of the region will be uninhabitable by 2050 due to extreme heat made worse by climate change, meaning natural resources are going to continue to run dry.



Egypt. A surging population – expected to rise from 90 million to more than 130 million in 2030 – has Egypt facing a critical phase in its water infrastructure, according to the country's water minister. The country currently gets most its water from the Nile river, but further development in other areas near the river could lessen the available water resources for use.



"The Middle East has been one of the driest regions in the world for nearly two decades, with little relief in sight. Conservation has even become an issue because there just isn't that much water available to even conserve," said Keith White, CEO, Ambient Water. "We feel strongly that our atmospheric water generators are the ideal solution to bring clean, consumable water to the people of the Middle East. Our technology works optimally within the region's environmental conditions and we have the ability to meet bulk water needs of hundreds of thousands of gallons produced per day. We look forward to continuing the positive conversations that we have had and to continue our push within the region as we seek revenue from the sale of our technology."



Ambient Water continues to receive frequent inquiries from entities throughout the Middle Eastern region, and is working with its distributors to demonstrate its technology and showcase it as a solution for the drought.



Ambient Water's patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.



About Ambient Water Corp.

Ambient Water pioneered atmospheric water generation technology for extracting water from humidity in the air. Drawing from the renewable ocean of water vapor in the air that we breathe, the Company's patented technology cost-effectively transforms humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. The scalable and modular systems can be configured for a number of water-sensitive applications ranging from oil and gas exploration to vertical farming. The systems can also be configured to produce high quality drinking water for homes, offices, and communities. For a thirsty planet on the verge of a water crisis, Ambient Water makes clean water out of thin air.



To learn more about Ambient Water, visit our website at http://www.AmbientWater.com.



