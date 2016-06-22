Ambient Water Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Frontier Hydrocarbons Ltd. for Exclusive Sale of Atmospheric Water Generators in Peru

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --Ambient Water (OTCQB:AWGI), a leading innovator of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which outlines our collective intent to enter into a definitive agreement within the next 30 days. The MOU states that Frontier Hydrocarbons Ltd. will have exclusive rights to sell and market Ambient Water's atmospheric water generators in Peru. Exclusivity will be subject to and granted following the execution of a definitive agreement and payment for the initial stocking order of Ambient Water's residential and commercial units. We anticipate that the agreement will have an initial term of three years with an option for annual renewal based on annual sales quotas. The MOU is a non-binding expression of intent to enter into a formal contractual relationship.



The MOU states that Frontier Hydrocarbons Ltd. will establish an exclusive sales, distribution, and marketing cycle in Peru for the AW2500, Ambient Water's residential model of its atmospheric water generation technology, which can produce up to five gallons of drinkable water per day from the humidity that exists in the air. Additionally, Frontier Hydrocarbon Ltd. will sell Ambient Water's commercial products, capable of producing several hundred gallons of water per day, making them an ideal solution for bulk water needs.



"The drought in South America only continues to worsen as millions continue to be greatly impacted by the severe water scarce conditions throughout the continent," said Keith White, Founder and CEO of Ambient Water. "We believe this relationship with Frontier Hydrocarbons will enable us to get our technology into the region and to aid the people of Peru who are struggling without water. We look forward to a successful business relationship with Frontier Hydrocarbons as we broaden our Company's global footprint, while also lessening the burden of the citizens of Peru."



The drought in South America continues to worsen, according to the Global Drought Information System, as countries like Peru, Brazil, and Venezuela remain water scarce without signs of relief. Peru continues to lose harvests of crops, including onions, garlic, olives, and rice, leading to increases in food prices of up to 75% within the country. The country even tried to revitalize ancient aqueducts built some 2,000 years ago in an effort to bring clean, consumable water to its people and green areas.



"We are looking forward to engaging with Ambient Water to deliver a sustainable source of clean, drinkable water to the people of Peru in a time when it is sorely needed," said Warren Levy, CEO and Managing Partner, Frontier Hydrocarbons Ltd. "The water crisis in South America has been well chronicled, and Peru has felt the effects as dramatically as any other country, as the lack of water has left people thirsty and crops dying. The water demands of this country require a solution that can provide a safe and continuous source, and we believe Ambient Water's technology provides that."



Ambient Water's patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.



About Ambient Water Corp.

Ambient Water pioneered atmospheric water generation technology for extracting water from humidity in the air. Drawing from the renewable ocean of water vapor in the air that we breathe, the Company's patented technology cost-effectively transforms humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. The scalable and modular systems can be configured for a number of water-sensitive applications ranging from oil and gas exploration to vertical farming. The systems can also be configured to produce high quality drinking water for homes, offices, and communities. For a thirsty planet on the verge of a water crisis, Ambient Water makes clean water out of thin air.



To learn more about Ambient Water, visit our website at http://www.AmbientWater.com.



About Frontier Hydrocarbons Ltd.

Frontier is a technical and financial advisory boutique, serving clients in the Latin American Petroleum, energy and renewables sector. Our experts have worked on some of the most technically challenging projects in the world, utilizing best-in-class technical solutions combined with local market know-how and cultural acumen to complete each job successfully. For more information, please visit the company's LinkedIn profile.



