AmbroleyOnline Announces the Launch of Their Men's Safety Razor and Stand on Amazon.com

Whitefish, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Announcing the launch of their newest product, the Men’s Safety Razor and Stand, AmbroleyOnline offers consumers a new approach to shaving well. Sold exclusively on Amazon.com the chrome finished wet razor brings an attractive appearance as well as a good old-fashioned close shave. Offering a sense of occasion to a typical daily occurrence the Men’s DE Safety Razor and Stand looks high-end without the high price tag.



Taking the traditional old-fashioned razor to a whole new level the product helps promote healthy skin by reducing razor burn as well as unsightly in-grown hairs. The wet razor on Amazon is designed with a long handle for well-balanced use for any sized hand. Also designed with a specialized grip the safety razor is not only heavy duty, it also fits any double edge blade.



Darren Hunter, President of AmbroleyOnline said of the company’s new double edge safety razor, “This product’s design is optimum for a close shave. We’re so assured of that we offer a 30 day money back guarantee. No questions asked.” The Men’s Safety Razor and Stand is offered on Amazon for $35.99 and comes with five quality derby blades that are recyclable.



About AmbroleyOnline

AmroleyOnline is based in Whitefish, Montana and is a purveyor of fine products sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The company offers a line of men’s multivitamins along with their newest product, the Men’s DE Safety Razor and Stand on the popular online marketplace. Dedicated to customer service AmroleyOnline offers a 30 day money back guarantee on all products.



