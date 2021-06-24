Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2021 --Amera, the leader in medical transportation services in Houston, Jacksonville, Dallas, Tampa, Austin, Tallahassee, and the surrounding areas, is proud to offer ambulance services for all sorts of needs. They have experienced and trained professional staff that is ready to make sure you are well taken care of.



Medical transport services are one of the ambulance services Amera offers. You may be wanting to move to a different medical facility because that's where your doctor or surgeon is, but you can't take a regular vehicle because of your situation. This is where having a private ambulance from Amera can make sure you can get to the facility that you want to be at.



Another option that Amera offers is for standby ambulance services. These standby ambulance services are perfect for when you have an event where you need to have medical professionals at the ready for things such as heat stroke, scrapes and cuts, and other medical issues that need to be treated right away. From festivals to parades and many other events, standby ambulance services are just what you need to pull off a great event.



Amera knows how important ambulance services are to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air ambulance transportation services for Houston, Jacksonville, Dallas, Tampa, Austin, Tallahassee, and the surrounding areas.