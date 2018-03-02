Ambulette/Wheelchair Transportation for Events/Vacations - Assistedtrans.com

Scarsdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Spring is coming and that means warmer weather will encourage more elderly and wheelchair-bound patients to go out more and not be restricted from going to events by cold weather. This is a great time for families, including extended family members, to get together and celebrate at parties, weddings, etc. A lot of disabled folks need assistance when being transported, which is why Assisted Transportation is ready to accommodate anybody who needs that extra assistance when traveling.



While providing both ambulatory and wheelchair non-emergency medical transportation, Assisted Transportation is also adept at providing clients with the best customer service in the local industry by promptly answering calls, booking appointments weeks or hours in advance, taking folks to any destination that they want, and having safe, reliable vehicles that are inspected according to NYSDOT specifications.



Traveling is so much fun, why should people limit themselves to the local New York metro area? That's why Assisted Transportation does long distance wheelchair transportation: so everyone can enjoy their planned vacations! And yes, they do state to state medical transport as well.



Clients should include Assisted Transportation in their plans for 2018 vacations, local getaways, and recreational events now so they won't have to worry about finding transportation last-minute. 914-902-1808 is the number to call to book travel. The drivers are enthusiastic about helping people, are experienced, have clean records, and keep their cars in great condition. Also, interested people can visit http://www.assistedtrans.com to book trips.