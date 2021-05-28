Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2021 --For more than a decade, Amera has offered several different medical transportation options in a number of markets, and today they are pleased to also offer air medical transport in Dallas, Tampa, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Air medical transport is a growing need and Amera is positioned to help meet this need.



When full air medical transportation is need, Amera features fully outfitted modern jet plans that are capable of handling patients no matter their condition, including in wheelchairs and hospital beds. These planes are fully equipped to provide whatever is needed, along with a trained and ready medical staff.



When other air medical transportation is needed but a fully equipped plane is not, Amera's professional staff is there to accompany you on commercial flights as well. These trained personnel can travel throughout your full commercial travel plans if needed, and will be right there should things arise.



So often those with medical needs are unable to travel because they either need too many devices to come with them or they desire to have a trained professional with them in case the worst materializes. Amera is ready to provide patients with the right air medical transport whatever their needs are.



Amera knows how important air medical transportation is to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air medical transportation services for Dallas, Tampa, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Miami, and the surrounding areas.