Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --Amera, the leader in medical transportation services, is proud to feature hospital patient transportation in Jacksonville, Orlando, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and the surrounding areas. They have trained and experienced drivers, as well as the proper vehicles to help provide transportation to and from hospital facilities to ensure appointments aren't missed and are taken.



Choosing to use Amera for hospital patient transportation means that patients will get to their hospital appointments on time, and will also be able to have transportation back home as well. They will work with your appointment times and schedule to provide the transport that is needed. This is far different from utilizing a ridesharing program where you request and hope that you get a ride that will get you there on time.



Additionally, Amera has properly equipped vehicles to handle different patient needs, which ride-sharing drivers do not offer. Some appointments at hospitals are needed to maintain a patient's health, such as dialysis, and Amera understands the importance of such issues. They have passenger vans, sedans, and even wheelchair vans to accommodate any needs.



Even transportation between hospitals can be problematic unless you call Amera. They feature fully equipped ambulances as well as medically knowledgeable drivers so that your transportation will be safe and you will be taken care of.



Amera knows how important hospital patient transportation services are to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about hospital patient transportation services for Jacksonville, Orlando, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and the surrounding areas.