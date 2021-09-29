Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Amera, the leader in medical transportation services, is proud to be able to offer a number of medical transportation solutions that are non-emergency in nature in Houston, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Orlando, Tampa, Austin, and the surrounding areas. While ambulances get all of the attention because they are transporting someone in need of quick help, the majority of the medical transportation is non-emergency in nature.



One of the important services that Amera provides to medical clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, as well as individuals is the transportation of various medical items. This can include lab results, medical records, medical specimens, medical supply delivery, and many more. This service helps to keep the different medical facilities operating at peak efficiency.



Medical transportation can also include transporting patients to and from clinics and hospitals for various appointments and procedures. Ride-sharing services aren't always available when you need them, which means that if you use them, you might miss your appointment or procedure time. Amera will work with your schedule to ensure that you arrive on time.



Non-emergency medical transportation often involves helping patients who are in a wheelchair or using another medical device to get around. Having the right vehicles on hand means that these patients can be transported safely and securely.



Amera knows how important non-emergency medical transportation services are to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



