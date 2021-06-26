Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2021 --Amera, the leader in medical transportation services, is proud to offer a variety of non-emergency transportation services in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Tampa, and the surrounding areas. They offer more than just ground-based ambulances to help with your transportation needs.



Of course, ambulances are a key component of what Amera offers for non-emergency transportation. Shuttling from one medical facility to another is often where their ambulances get used, but any time that you need transportation with trained professionals in a fully equipped medical vehicle, look to Amera.



Often, medical appointments are what our clients use Amera for. Getting to your dialysis appointment, for example, is important to maintain your health, but so are outpatient appointments and surgeries, and many of these will not discharge you unless you have another party there to transport you back home. Amera offers sedans, passenger vans, and even wheelchair vans to bring you to and from your medical appointments.



In some cases, the distance that you need to travel is much farther than you care to go by a ground-based vehicle. In those cases, Amera offers air transport services that can bring you wherever you need to go, with the medical professionals there in case you need them.



Amera knows how important non-emergency transportation services are to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air ambulance transportation services for Houston, Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Tampa, and the surrounding areas.