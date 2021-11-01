Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2021 --Amera, the leader in a variety of medical transportation services, is proud to feature air medical transportation services in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and the surrounding areas. There are many instances where travel by any other means is impractical, and air medical transportation is the best option available.



Air medical transport is the best option you have available when all other options would take many hours to get you to your destination. The expenditures in terms of time and money to drive to where you need to go are prohibitive, and that's where air medical transport can fill the need to get you to your destination in a timely manner.



Air medical transport from Amera features fully outfitted modern jet planes that are capable of handling patients whether they are in a wheelchair or are confined to a medical bed. Along with the needed space for these devices, air medical also features seating for other family members, as well as for medical staff to accompany the patient.



So often those with medical needs are unable to travel because they either need too many devices to come with them, or they desire to have a trained professional with them in case the worst materializes. Amera is ready to provide patients with the right air medical transport whatever their needs are.



Amera knows how important air medical transportation is to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air medical transportation services for San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and the surrounding areas.