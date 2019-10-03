Amera Medical Offers Air Ambulance in Dallas and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --The demand for private air ambulance has soared over recent years as a result of people taking more and longer trips abroad. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions provides outstanding end-to-end patient care. All the air ambulances are equipped with world-class life-saving equipment.



Since its inception, Amera Medical Transportation has been giving full support to the family members of the patient and helps them with possible things. As a full service, Amera Medical has kept all facilities in their air ambulance and provides all of its services at a reasonable cost.



The people of Texas and Florida are very cost-sensitive. Keeping this mind, they have designed all their service, and thus, everyone in Texas like their service. Not only air ambulance in Dallas and Houston, Texas, Amera Medical also specializes in wheelchair transportation, outpatient procedure transportation, commercial travel flight with a professional medical attendant, package and medical delivery service, standby ambulance for a special event, and more.



As one of the faster-growing agencies, Amera Medical strives to deliver a full spectrum of medical transportation services, including medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services.



Regardless of the physical and health state of the patients, Amera Medical offers them a one-time transport service with attention to their personal needs. The expert representatives can assist in meeting the needs of their clients.



With years of experience and expertise, Amer Medical continues to satisfy their valued clients by expanding its services to major cities nationwide and worldwide for air/ambulance.



As a trusted ambulance service provider, Amera Medical is engaged in transferring the accident victims and patients from one place to another for better medical treatments.



Amera Medical is backed and powered by teams of expert industry professionals, internationally, trained staff members, skilled supporting staffs, and above all, the latest and advanced medical life-saving equipment.



For more information on air medical in San Antonio, Texas and Tampa, Florida, kindly visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.