Amera Medical Offers Quick and Comfortable Transportation to Hospital in Austin and Dallas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --Amera Medical Transportation with their fleets ranging from air ambulance transportation to wheel chair vehicles to their luxury SUVs is glad to assist their customers and clients in all their ambulatory needs to transport them to their destination. Be it a follow-up check-up with the doctor or other medical needs, Amera Medical Transportation is sure to help the patients with transportation medical appointment in Austin and San Antonio TX.



The company prides itself in providing the highest level of service to its customers. It has a huge fleet of vehicles at its store that serve people with ambulatory needs. It also offers hospital transportation services to and from any destinations. Its air ambulance transportation service is meant to provide comfortable transportation promptly. From patients receiving chemotherapy and radiation for people on dialysis as well as in physical rehabilitation programs, Amera Medical is the right address to visit.



As a leading agency, Amera is happy to bring the latest medical coordination options for its customers at no cost at all. For years, they continue to be the first choice when it comes to seeking medical transportation service in areas such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth areas of Texas. The drivers are professionals and highly skilled. The patients will always feel safe, knowing that they are in safe hands.



Amera Medical believes that hospitality is the rule of human interaction, and commitment to excellence is the key to survival. Therefore, they go above and beyond the expectations to meet their clients' needs. The drivers are just a phone call away. The service is available 24x7, meaning one can call the even on Sunday when the entire world takes a day off.



For more information on transportation to the hospital in Austin and Dallas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/ or call 855-263-7215.



About Amera

At Amera, the professionals know that providing medical transportation in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin TX is living proof that necessity is truly the mother of invention. This company is the realization of the dream of a successful CFO with an expertise in strategic and project management.