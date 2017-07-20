Amera Medical Simplifies Transportation Medical Appointment in Austin and San Antonio TX

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --For those looking for quick, reliable non-emergency ambulatory service, Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is the right destination to come forward. A patient's need for medical transportation is often extended beyond the initial hospital visit or admission to the emergency room. Many a time, patients need follow-up checkups and ongoing treatments which call for medical transportation from facilities such as dialysis treatment, chemotherapy transportation, radiation treatment transportation and so on. This is where Amera Medical Transportation Solution comes in.



They pride themselves in offering quality service to customers that in most cases are depressed or feeling down due to their ongoing medical condition. Amera Medical Transportation is the prime medical transport service provider in Houston, TX. A full-service company, they provide every client with safe, reliable and timeless transportation to the hospital in Austin and Dallas. The agency provides high- quality service and exceeds expectations to ensure its customers are fairly treated with respect and understanding while at the same time delivering quick and comfortable ride to and from their destination. The company has fleets ranging from Houston wheel chair transportation to air ambulance to serve the disabled and elderly community.



Amera Medical Transportation not only caters to the need of Houston, TX people but also other areas such as Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. Their air ambulance and air medical transportation guarantees that the patients reach their destination safely and on time.



One can count on the services of Amera Medical Transportation in any of the cities in and around Houston, TX. One can easily access the service with the help of their easy online reservation tool. The service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.



Contact them at 281-872-6400 and 855-263-7215 for transportation medical appointment in Austin and San Antonio TX. For more details on their service, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/



About Amera

At Amera, the professionals know that providing medical transportation in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin TX is living proof that necessity is truly the mother of invention. This company is the realization of the dream of a successful CFO with an expertise in strategic and project management.