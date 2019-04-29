Amera Medical Solutions Minimizes Casualties with Ambulance Service in Houston TX and Jacksonville, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --The health sector is highly fragmented. Different components are working together in separate silos, unaware of need and benefit that they can get by working as one. Whether it is air or ground, the scenario is the same in both cases.



Numerous carriers are providing these services, but in the absence of any binding force, they work independently giving benefit to none. This is where Amera Medical Transportation Solutions comes into the scene.



Usually, air ambulance services are used when a patient's life is at stake; therefore, it requires immediate treatment. They are also used when the patient is in a remote location and time is critical. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions provides air ambulance service in Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida for speedy and safe transport.



Ever since vehicle traffic has begun to rise in volume and at an alarming rate, the number of road accidents has also increased, endangering a patient's life. This creates tremendous pressure on emergency response teams as they have to reach the victim as quickly as possible. Amera Medical offers ambulance services to eliminate the risk. This proves to be a fantastic alternative to ground transport in life or death situations, where the unpredictability of road traffic can make things even worse.



The air ambulance services they offer are equipped with life-saving equipment like an oxygen cylinder, stethoscope, BP monitor, etc. The qualified professionals at Amera Medical are well skilled to perform necessary pre-hospitalization care for the patient.



With Amera Medical Solution offering speedy services, the rate of casualties in case of massive accidents has been reduced to a minimum. The company can transport these patients to advanced health care facilities within the golden hour thus saving a life.



For more information on air medical in Dallas and Houston, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx/.



About Amera Medical Solutions

Amera Medical Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.