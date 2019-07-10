Amera Medical Transport Solutions Offers Quick Ambulance Service in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Healthcare services are crucial to every segment of the population, but, transportation challenges often put individuals populations in trouble in reaching out to the facility on time. Many complain that they fail to get their essential medical appointments due to bad traffic that blocks the passage for long. If these options become limited, ambulance service in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida can fill in the gap. This is where Amera Medical Transportation Solutions comes into the scene.



The agency has been coordinating private ambulances for well over a decade, and they have established their reputation as the premier private ambulance service agency. As a full-service agency, they have an extensive fleet of fully equipped vehicles to assist their global clients. Years of experience and expertise enable them to coordinate all medical transport scenarios.



The ambulance drivers at Amera Medical Transportation Solutions are highly vetted, committed, and licensed professionals that can provide attention during the transportation process. They also gladly accept all major credit cards, insurance that covers medical transportation costs, and private payments are welcome as well.



They offer services including but not limited to medical coordination, surgery transport, hospital outpatient visits, physical therapy appointments, drop-off & wait service, chemotherapy, dialysis treatments, visit doctors, long distance transfers, standby for special events, etc.



Post-surgical patients are not allowed to drive until cleared by their healthcare provider, even if the surgery didn't involve limbs or hands. Since surgery weakens muscles, and post-procedure pain medication may make driving illegal and unsafe, alternative arrangements must be made. Non-emergency medical transportation is the solution to such a problem.



It is necessary for the patient when it comes to getting to follow up appointments, which is often crucial to recovery. With a great deal of experience working with people with disabilities, patients recovering from injuries and illness, Amera Medical is truly a go-to-source when it comes to booking ambulance service.



For more information on non-emergency medical transport in Tampa, Florida and Houston, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.