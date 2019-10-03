Amera Medical Transportation Helps Reduce Mortality Rate by Offering Air Medical in San Antonio, Texas and Tampa, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --Air medical transports are useful for a broad category of patients and medical services, as they can significantly reduce the mortality rate in case of severe traumas that are time-dependent. In case of internal bleeding, chances of death are pretty high if the patients are not taken to the emergency on time. Choosing air medical in San Antonio, Texas and Tampa, Florida can be a great help for those who require immediate medical transportation.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions offers medical transportation nationwide, delivering the full medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services with highly trained professional representatives.



As a full-service company, Amera Medical Transportation offers innovative health solutions to their local, national, and international clients. Ground ambulances may have trouble with traffic or maintaining high speed all the way. Air travel is a preferable method whenever an emergency occurs. Especially in larger metropolitan areas, it may be faster to travel by air than by ground ambulance to a facility in another part of the city.



Amera Medical also provides global clients with a variety of medical transportation services with attention to their personal needs and leads the industry through excellence.



The modern air ambulances are fully outfitted with the latest in critical care and equipment. Patients are served by their seasoned, expert medical staff from start to finish.



The Amera Medical team consists of caring, compassionate flight coordinators and clinicians who understand the urgency of their situation and work diligently to transport them quickly and safely to the next level of care.



Amera will continue to pursue the medical industry by expanding services to major cities nationwide and worldwide for an air ambulance. The expert associates have excellent communication skills and high command over multiple languages that allow them to assist their clients in the best possible manner. The professionals are knowledgeable and courteous and efficiently perform their work.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.