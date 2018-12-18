Amera Medical Transportation Offers Ambulance Service in San Antonio, Texas and Miami, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --When it comes to a medical emergency, reliable ambulance service in San Antonio TX and Miami Florida will be critical to the successful treatment of the patient. While transporting a patient to a medical facility through other means might be a risky and time-consuming affair, calling for ambulance service can eliminate such hassle.



Keeping with the rampant evolution of medical science, emergency medical service has also grown from a simple, rapid patient delivery system to a service with added medical care. Today, a reliable ambulance service comes equipped with a range of medical assistance, providing intervening treatment to patients in need of urgent medical attention.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is an immediate name that comes to mind when it comes to obtaining ambulance service in San Antonio, Texas, and Miami, Florida. The ambulance service they provide is supported by expert people who earned certifications, such as Basic Life Support, while some EMS services include personnel who have trained for Advanced Life Support, called paramedics, nurses, and the physician.



The company is staffed with individuals who are trained to provide preliminary treatment, such as performing routine checks on respiration, blood pressure, temperature, ECG, and under doctor's remote supervision, can apply measures to prevent shock and trauma.



They have an extensive fleet of fully equipped vehicles ready to assist their global clients so that they can coordinate all medical transport scenarios. The private ambulance drivers are all thoroughly vetted, committed professionals, and licensed medics on their staff that can provide attention during the transportation process.



They gladly accept all major credit cards, insurance that covers medical transportation costs, and private payments are welcome as well. The agency has been coordinating private ambulances for well over a decade, and they have established their reputation as the premier private ambulance service agency.



For more information about non-emergency medical transport in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/wheelchair-transportation-for-dallas-and-houston-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.