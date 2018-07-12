Amera Medical Transportation Solution Specializes in Non-Emergency Medical Transport in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2018 --Amera Medical Transportation Solution has transformed the outpatient experience by offering a convenient, specialized, superior client/patient medical logistics service with an all-inclusive cost for transportation alternative solutions for ambulatory outpatient procedures. The non-emergency medical transport in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida has been designed to get a patient to and from the source of medical care when the medical condition is not life-threatening.



Over the years, the non-emergency medical transport has remarkably become famous as the need for this specialized service continues to grow. While getting one from one location to the next is the primary priority, there is more to the service. The service is heavily impacted by laws and regulations that are specific to the states.



The services prove to be a good solution by all accounts; this is service is needed by many. While the elderly and disabled people are the regular customers to seek this service, people with chronic medical conditions also rely heavily on non-emergency medical transport businesses to get their medical needs met.



The recent economic strain has resulted in lower revenues for taxi and limousine and other companies. The non-emergency medical transport provides a reliable and steady base of revenue for these businesses. A good number of factors are considered responsible for the overwhelming demand of the service, and these include effective policies and procedures, education and training programs for staff, quality improvement programs and practices and most important as an effective marketing strategy.



The non-emergency medical transportation by Amera Medical is typically designed to provide direct and detailed answers to the most obvious questions that confront business during the start-up process. The goal of the service is to help businesses achieve higher customer satisfaction and the success of new companies in the new-emergency medical treatment service industry.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.