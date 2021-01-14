Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Announces Launch of Non Emergency Transportation in Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --Although public transport systems are the backbone of society, it's no hidden fact that using private vehicles for non-emergency transportation is much better than traveling in public buses and taxis.



Sometimes, it could be difficult for some patients to catch a taxi or bus to reach their medical facility. Even if it is non-emergency transportation in Houston, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, using a private vehicle is the best option. The reason why people opt for medical transport is a quick and comfortable journey to the medical facility.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions brings a professional and personal approach to medical conditions and transportation, ensuring that the patients can reach their medical facilities on time. The chauffeurs are licensed and experienced, and they maintain a pleasant conversation with the patients to make that they don't feel alien and uncomfortable.



Amera can help coordinate their clients' needs in sedan, wheelchair, ground ambulance, air ambulance, and more, from a simple one-time need for ambulatory outpatient procedures to complex medical transportation. The expert medical attendants are employed to take care of the patients during transit.



Over the years, the company has earned a stellar reputation as the fastest-growing medical coordination/logistics in the space of medical transportation. As one of the leading logistics, Amera leaves no stones unturned in ensuring that the patients don't suffer due to lack of medical transportation and facilities.



The means of transports come equipped with advanced medical supporting systems. Seniors to disabled, injured individuals to someone needing a one-time transport service for an ambulatory outpatient procedure, Amera delivers full medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services.



The experts are fully knowledgeable and experienced, and they can help the patients in more than one way. From non-emergency transportation for the disabled, Amera Medical Transportation Solutions delivers on all counts.



For more information on transportation for the disabled in Jacksonville, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/wheelchair-transportation-for-dallas-and-houston-tx/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.