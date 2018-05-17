Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Announces the Launch of New Air Ambulance and Air Medical in Orlando

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is considered as the best lifesaving medical transport service that provides complete patient transportation solution at an affordable fare. Whenever a medical emergency occurs in life, it becomes apparent to transport the patients from one point to another. Besides, some emergency cases are often transferred to other hospitals for better treatment and critical surgery. The condition may become more severe and lethal if the patients are not moved on time.



To simplify this emergency transportation, Amera Medical has announced the launch of new air ambulance and air medical in Orlando. This quick and emergency medical transport services play a vital role in transporting critical patients within time with advanced life support medical facility and services. Due to such demand and need for this lifesaving medical transport services, Amera Medical has also begun offering their chatter air craft's ambulance services for patient transportation purpose.



While other service providers are not available everywhere or remote areas, Amera Medical is always ready to take off in an emergency to safely transport a patient from one city to another city. Available in the day and night, the air ambulances are available for 24x7. Another best thing is that the company provides one-stop A to Z solution associated with patient transportation within time at an economical rate.



The best thing about Amera is that they have formed a stellar group of professionals that are very passionate about the health care needs of others. The air medical transportation services that they provide are second to none when it comes to getting from point A to point B. At the same time, the attendants are certified and qualified to offer any care and attention that may be necessary.



To know more about transportation for handicapped in Dallas and Jacksonville, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/wheelchair-transportation-for-dallas-and-houston-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.