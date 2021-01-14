Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Has Launched Transportation for Disabled in Jacksonville, Florida and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --Moving a disabled patient to a medical facility is challenging and stressful. As they cannot move on their own, it is even more difficult for family members and friends to move such patients in a public vehicle. Besides, it is always risky for such patients to travel in public vehicles.



With the launch of non-emergency transportation, people in Florida and Texas are experiencing improved traveling and dependency to an extent. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions delivers wheelchair transportation for the disabled in Jacksonville, Florida, and Dallas, Texas.



Since 2004, the company has been building on its reputation as one of the leading medical logistics coordination agencies. They bring their expertise to handling disabled patients and help them comfortably travel to their medical facility.



At America Medical, they provide wheelchair transport for appointments with doctors, physical therapy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. The company contributes to the medical industry by expanding its services to major cities nationwide and worldwide for an air ambulance.



Wheelchair transportation is necessary for someone recovering from an accident, an injury, or an illness. Other individuals also benefit from these services.



As a leading resource for transportation for people with disabilities, they are uniquely situated to serve their clients very seriously. Transportation for people with disabilities requires a certain level of expertise and skill. Only committed professionals with knowledge and understanding can handle such patients. They are supremely trained to take care of the patients during all phases of the process.



The vehicles they provide are uniquely equipped with advanced medicinal facilities and features. The professional representatives are talented, friendly, and courteous. Their ongoing passion, commitment, and care drive the company to excellence. The company's focused background enables them to deliver innovative health solutions to its local, national, and international clients.



For more information on non-emergency transportation in Houston, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that include ambulance service in Houston and Austin, Texas, air ambulance service, and wheelchair transportation.