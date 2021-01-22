Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Helps Keep One's Transportation Medical Appointments in Dallas and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --With the increase in the growth rate of the elderly population in the U.S, non-emergency medical transportation has become more vital than ever. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions has been a leading provider of non-emergency medical transport services for almost 17 years.



As one of the leading medical logistics coordination agencies, Amera Medical has provided top-notch medical transportation nationwide. Usually, this service is required for different situations, such as emergencies caused by heart attacks, injuries, or other serious issues. However, medical transport is also available for a non-emergency situation.



With this transport system's help, patients can be quickly taken to their respective medical facilities on-time and in total comfort. It benefits the patients who need to travel a great distance in a specific position.



This service gives people peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are transported to their medical appointments on time with comfort. Medical transporters help patients keep their transportation medical appointments in Dallas and Houston, Texas, on time with ease.



As one of the leading medical transportation and coordination agencies, Amera Medical provides priceless services to help patients reach the doctor or at the hospital at the time of appointments. Sometimes, it could be difficult for family members to lift the patient into the car. The professionals are specially equipped to do this for them. They are uniquely equipped to lift the patients and take them to the medical facility.



As one of the reliable medical transport service providers, the company has developed a plan to provide safe and dependable patient transport services that would be affordable to seniors and people with disabilities or otherwise infirm patients.



Equipped with advanced medical supports, these transport systems keep the patients safe and secure when taking them to the medical facilities. They work with all major insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, to provide ambulance, wheelchair van, shuttle bus, and sedan with attendants for out-patient procedures for both local and long-distance needs.



For more information on non-emergency medical transport in Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/ambulatory-outpatient-day-surgery-transportation/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that include non-emergency medical transport in Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, air ambulance service, and wheelchair transportation.