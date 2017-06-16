Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Helps to Deal with Critical Situations with Quick Ambulance Service in Houston and Dallas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --Time plays a crucial role in medical situations. Though one might not always have a life or death situation at hand, there are various medical situations when someone has to be transported to the nearest medical facility for a medical treatment. Amera Solutions is a trusted name when it comes to providing a wide range of services from providing transportation to the disabled, wheelchair transportation, and Air ambulance service in Dallas and Houston TX.



It is easy to trust Amera Solutions to be at the designated area at the appointed time. They are a leading name offering timely and efficient responses at the most affordable prices. The agency has been offering private Ambulance Service in Houston and Dallas for more than a decade now, and they are considered one of the premier private ambulance service in Houston, Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas due to their hard work and perseverance.



They maintain an extensive fleet of the best and fully equipped vehicles that is readily available to assist all their global clients. All their private ambulance drivers are committed towards their work, and there are licensed medics on the team as well so that any unexpected situation can be handled at the moment. As far as payment process is concerned, Amera Solutions understands that it might not be possible for all to make hefty payments at one time. Amera accepts all major credit cards insurance that covers medical transportation costs. One can make private payments too. Amera, however, does not accept Medicare or Medicaid.



Call 281-872-6400 or 855-263-7215 for more details.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a leading name providing on-time and excellent air ambulance service in Dallas and Houston TX. They also offer private ambulance support, transportation for the disabled as well as wheelchair transportation.